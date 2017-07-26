90 year old Zumba Dancer

Many seniors walk the malls and try to keep active but Mary Kitchener, is stepping it up a notch. On top of her daily walks around Limeridge she goes to Zumba twice a week .

Mary has always enjoyed walking but for the past two years she’s put on her dancing shoes at Zumba class and at the age of 90 there’s no stopping her.

Mary has lived in Hamilton her whole life. She worked at National Steel Car during the war, was married for 62 years, has two kids, 5 grand kids and 1 great grandchild. Her son Bob drives her to the Zumba class each week.

Mary says she’s lucky that she doesn’t need a walker or cane. Her advice to seniors who still have mobility, try to get up and keep moving around.