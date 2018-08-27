8 youths charged in Gage Park assault in Hamilton

Hamilton police say eight youths are now facing charges in connection with the brazen beating of a 14-year-old boy at Gage Park earlier this month.

It happened at the Mid Summers Night Dream Festival on August 18.

The incident was captured on video which was widely shared on social media.

The video appears to show a group of boys surround the teen before he is repeatedly punched by several of people in the crowd.

“A thorough investigation has been completed. Eight youths have been identified and charged with assault,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping to identify the individuals involved.”

Last week, two boys from Hamilton, aged 15 and 16, were arrested and charged with assault in connection with the attack. They are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.