Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

78/52

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Exclusives, The Watchlist, The Watchlist Features
Tags: 78/52, alexander o philippe, Hitchcock, hot docs, interviews, movies, psycho, tiff

78/52 is a new documentary directed by Alexandre O. Philippe (The People vs. George Lucas). The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was screened at this year’s edition of the Hot Docs Film Festival.

An unprecedented look at the iconic shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s PSYCHO, the ‘Man behind the Curtain’, and the screen murder that profoundly changed the course of world cinema. 78/52 references the number of set-ups (78) and the number of cuts (52) in the shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s PSYCHO. One entire week out of the four weeks scheduled to shoot PSYCHO–a full quarter of the film’s production schedule–was dedicated to the infamous shower scene.

Philippe spoke with us at Hot Docs about Psycho’s cultural significance. 78/52 opens at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on October 13. Visit their website for ticket information.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women Exclusive // Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
Mark Felt Exclusive // Josh Lucas and Tony Goldwyn

css.php