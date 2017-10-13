78/52 is a new documentary directed by Alexandre O. Philippe (The People vs. George Lucas). The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was screened at this year’s edition of the Hot Docs Film Festival.

An unprecedented look at the iconic shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s PSYCHO, the ‘Man behind the Curtain’, and the screen murder that profoundly changed the course of world cinema. 78/52 references the number of set-ups (78) and the number of cuts (52) in the shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s PSYCHO. One entire week out of the four weeks scheduled to shoot PSYCHO–a full quarter of the film’s production schedule–was dedicated to the infamous shower scene.

Philippe spoke with us at Hot Docs about Psycho’s cultural significance. 78/52 opens at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on October 13. Visit their website for ticket information.