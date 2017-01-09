Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

74th Golden Globe Award Winners

Posted:
Category: Award Season, The Watchlist, The Watchlist Features
Tags: awards, fences, golden globes, La La Land, manchester by the sea, moonlight, movies, nocturnal animals, zootopia

Golden Globes

It was a big night for La La Land at the Golden Globes Sunday, with the modern-day musical sweeping its seven nominations. Competing in the Musical or Comedy category, the film took home the Best Picture prize, both acting awards, and Damien Chazelle won Best Director and Best Screenplay. La La Land became the most awarded film in Golden Globe history, topping the six awards won by One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Midnight Express.

The full list of film winners below, and a complete list of winners including the television awards can be found on the Golden Globes website.

Best Picture, Drama: Moonlight
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: La La Land
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle HuppertElle
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone – La La Land
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Best Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Viola Davis – Fences
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Best Motion Picture, Animated: Zootopia
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Elle (France)
Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz – La La Land
Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “City of Stars” (Justin Hurwitz, Pasek and Paul) – La La Land

 


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Canadian Screen Awards 2016 Canadian Screen Award Winners
Leonardo DiCaprio 88th Academy Award Winners

css.php