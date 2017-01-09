74th Golden Globe Award Winners

It was a big night for La La Land at the Golden Globes Sunday, with the modern-day musical sweeping its seven nominations. Competing in the Musical or Comedy category, the film took home the Best Picture prize, both acting awards, and Damien Chazelle won Best Director and Best Screenplay. La La Land became the most awarded film in Golden Globe history, topping the six awards won by One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Midnight Express.

The full list of film winners below, and a complete list of winners including the television awards can be found on the Golden Globes website.

Best Picture, Drama: Moonlight

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: La La Land

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone – La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Best Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Viola Davis – Fences

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Animated: Zootopia

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Elle (France)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz – La La Land

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “City of Stars” (Justin Hurwitz, Pasek and Paul) – La La Land