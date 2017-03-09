71 gift cards bought with stolen credit card data, two men charged

Halton police have arrested two men who allegedly used stolen credit card information to buy gift cards online and purchase a number of Canada Goose jackets from an outdoor retail chain.

An investigation was launched last October after two men made suspicious purchases at the SAIL store in Burlington using gift cards.

Police discovered the gift cards had been purchased online with fraudulent credit cards.

Investigators say a similar pattern had been happening in the Toronto area and found 71 digital gift cards were purchased using stolen credit card data from 19 victims in Canada and the United States.

Li De Huang, 29, and Jun Wang, 27, are facing multiple counts of identity fraud, unauthorized use of credit card data and fraud over $5000.

Both men are scheduled to appear in a Milton court on March 29.