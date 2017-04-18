$7000 worth of Apple iMac computers stolen in Welland
Niagara police are looking for two suspects after several Apple iMac computers were stolen in Welland.
Investigators say four Apple iMac 21.5 inch computers valued at $7000 were taken from a Welland institution in the early morning hours of March 15.
Police are hoping to recover the computers as well as identify and locate a man and woman who were caught on surveillance cameras.
The man is described as white, 20 to 30 years old with short brown hair and a medium build. He was wearing a beige ball cap with white writing on the front, a grey hooded sweater, a sleeveless winter vest, blue jeans and black shoes.
The woman is described as white, 20 to 30 years old with long black hair worn in a ponytail. She was wearing a long full-length grey dress with blue horizontal stripes near the bottom and a hooded coat.
The computers are flat screened monitors, each with a keyboard and mouse with serial numbers D25K90QHDNMM, D25K90QRDNMM, D25K90QWDNMM, and D25K90QXDNMM.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Niagara police.
Commenting Guidelines