The 6th annual Dante’s Puddle Jumpers Charity Car Wash took place in Waterdown on Saturday in support of Cystic Fibrosis. The event exceeded expectations raising $32,000.

Throughout the day dozens of cars lined up and close to 300 volunteers turned out to pitch in, diligently washing both the inside and outside of cars.

The full valet-style event was inspired by Dante’s own health challenges with the condition.

Dante’s parents own and operate a collision centre where the event takes place.

The event was rockin’ with live music, a BBQ and face painting to entertain those waiting while their car was being cleaned.

14 year old Dante, who lives with Cystic Fibrosis, said he was humbled by today’s turnout.

Dante and his family have raised more than $160,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada.