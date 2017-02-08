61.5% of Canada’s population live in Ontario and Quebec: census

Canada’s latest census data shows that Ontario, by far, has remained the most populous province in Canada with 13.4 million people calling it home in 2016.

Statistics Canada released the first installment of the 2016 census on Wednesday, with the results focusing on population size and growth in the country.

The official number of people who reported living in Canada on May 10, 2016, was 35,151,728. The country’s population increased by 1.7 million for a growth rate of five per cent — slightly lower than the 5.9 per cent reported in the 2006-2011 census.

The country’s three largest metropolitan areas, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, are home to 35 per cent of the country’s population, according to the report.

Hamilton, which includes Burlington and Grimsby, registered a population of 747,545 ranking it among the top 10 largest Canadian cities. St. Catharines and Niagara had one of the most accelerated growth rates in the country with a 3.5 per cent increase in 2016 compared to 0.5 per cent in 2011.

This is the first of seven reports on the 2016 results, the next release is scheduled for May and will focused on age, sex and type of dwelling.