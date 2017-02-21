2016 Business Excellence Awards
$50K in generators stolen from Hamilton Honda dealership

Hamilton
Police are investigating after $50,000 worth of generators was stolen from the Dewildt Honda store in Hamilton.

Officers were called to the dealership at 450 Lake Av. North shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the suspects smashed a window to get inside and stole several Honda brand generators.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that could assist them to contact Detective Constable Darryl Oosterhoff at 905-546-8936 or S/Sgt Evangelista at 905-546-2991.


