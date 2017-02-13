Over 400 road accidents caused by snow and freezing rain

A thick blanket of snow, combined with freezing rain, covered the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area with some regions receiving as much as 15 centimetres.

Road conditions were slippery and the Ontario Provincial Police said there were more than 400 crashes on provincial roads in the GTHA.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said although there have been double the amount of crashes today, thankfully no one was seriously injured. However, roads could become problematic as the day goes on.

“In the overnight hours, if it goes down to freezing temperatures we could have more problems as well,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt added that when the roads are slick it is important to slow down, leave extra room and avoid making sudden maneuvers.

“Freezing rain is often a problem because people don’t see that as a visual cue to slow down,” Schmidt explained. “They don’t realize that its actually icy; they think it’s just a wet road.”

Schmidt said there were mainly single vehicle collisions where drivers lost control.