4 year old left alone on school bus

Another parent is demanding answers after she says her four-year old son was not dropped off at his bus stopped and was found nearly two hours later.

“I was stuck on the bus and mommy wasn’t there.”

On Monday, September 25th, Logan’s mother Isabel was waiting for him at his designated school bus drop. He’s scheduled to arrive around 3:12, his school, St. Margaret Mary Catholic school is a four minute drive. 30 minutes go by, no sign of Logan.

“Secretary at the school says nope, he’s not here, we put him on the bus, but it’s been almost an hour and I don’t know where he is.”

Soon after, Isabel calls the Hamilton Wentworth student transportation service and around 4:45 Logan is found, still on the bus.

“He fell asleep on the floor. They found him on the bus floor sleeping, at this point I was mad, outraged.”

According to Environment Canada, it was about 30 degrees by the time school was out.

The bus service said that they’re still trying to figure out what happened between Logan boarding the bus and when he was found. The principal of St. Margaret Mary’s and a spokesperson for HWSTS weren’t available for comment today, but hope to have more answers tomorrow.