CBSA seized 35 bricks of suspected opium hidden in coffee packaging

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Commercial Operations seized 37 kilograms of suspected opium that was hidden inside coffee packaging.

Border services officers examined a shipment from German on December 23 and noticed the weight felt heavier than the 500 grams listed on the packaging.

Officers opened the shipment and found 35 brick-shaped objects containing suspected opium.

CBSA officers turned over the shipment to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Goran Vragovic, CBSA Regional Director General, says CBSA officers are always on the lookout for contraband. “This significant seizure demonstrates our commitment to Canadians to intercept illegal narcotics and prevent them from hitting the streets of our communities.”