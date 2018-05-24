;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

3 year old found dead in a car in Burlington

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton, News
Tags: burlington, child, cross roads center, death, hot car

2018-05-23 child in hot car

A 3 year old boy was pronounced dead this evening at the Crossroads Centre parking lot in Burlington. The child was found inside a Ford Escape around 5:30.

Police and paramedics tried to save the young boy, but it was too late.
The cause of his death is still unknown. At this point police will not say if the hot weather was a factor .

The Crossroads Center is home to a Christian media group and serves as a rental space for other businesses and groups.

The family has been notified. Police would not say at this time who the 911 caller was or if the man has any relation to the boy.

The 3 year old will be taken to Toronto where an autopsy will be performed to determine how this little boy died.



LATEST STORIES

3 year old found dead in a car in Burlington

A new exhibit at the Ontario Science Centre

New test results show not all sunscreens are created equally

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php