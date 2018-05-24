3 year old found dead in a car in Burlington

A 3 year old boy was pronounced dead this evening at the Crossroads Centre parking lot in Burlington. The child was found inside a Ford Escape around 5:30.

Police and paramedics tried to save the young boy, but it was too late.

The cause of his death is still unknown. At this point police will not say if the hot weather was a factor .

The Crossroads Center is home to a Christian media group and serves as a rental space for other businesses and groups.

The family has been notified. Police would not say at this time who the 911 caller was or if the man has any relation to the boy.

The 3 year old will be taken to Toronto where an autopsy will be performed to determine how this little boy died.