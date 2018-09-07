3 people injured in St. Catharines shooting

Police are searching for two armed men following a daytime shooting in St. Catharines.

Niagara police were called to Church and Niagara sts around 3:45 pm for reports of a shooting.

2 men were flown by Ornge ambulance to a trauma centre, a third man was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Const. Phil Gavin said they are looking for two men, 19-23 years old who were wearing hoodies and jeans.

He said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

There are a number of road closures in the area of Niagara St., Queenston St. and Geneva St. Police are asking people to stay out of the area.