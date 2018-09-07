;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

3 people injured in St. Catharines shooting

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: police, shooting, st catharines


Police are searching for two armed men following a daytime shooting in St. Catharines.

Niagara police were called to Church and Niagara sts around 3:45 pm for reports of a shooting.

2 men were flown by Ornge ambulance to a trauma centre, a third man was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Const. Phil Gavin said they are looking for two men, 19-23 years old who were wearing hoodies and jeans.

He said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

There are a number of road closures in the area of Niagara St., Queenston St. and Geneva St. Police are asking people to stay out of the area.

 



LATEST STORIES

Canadian country music star donates to McMaster Children's hospital

Highway 6 dangers

3 people injured in St. Catharines shooting

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php