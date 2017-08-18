$250K seized, 80 people arrested in Hamilton police drug investigation

Hamilton police seized $250,000 in cash and arrested 80 people in a drug trafficking and firearms investigation.

The operation, dubbed Project Phoenix, was launched last month and involved the execution of 44 search warrants across Hamilton.

Seventy-nine adults and one youth, all from Hamilton, are facing a total of 412 charges.

During the investigation, police seized cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, 378 plants from an outdoor grow operation and other street drugs.

Several weapons including handguns, rifles, brass knuckles, shotguns and illegal knives were also found.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.