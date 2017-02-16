24-year-old struck by train suffers life-altering injuries

Halton police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was struck by a train in Milton Wednesday night.

Police say the man was on the CN railway tracks near the intersection of Duncan Lane and Athlone Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck.

He suffered life-altering injuries and was taken to a Hamilton hospital.

Halton Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit has been called in to continue the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.