Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

24-year-old struck by train suffers life-altering injuries

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: halton, man hit, milton, police, struck, train

miltontrain2

Halton police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was struck by a train in Milton Wednesday night.

Police say the man was on the CN railway tracks near the intersection of Duncan Lane and Athlone Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck.

He suffered life-altering injuries and was taken to a Hamilton hospital.

Halton Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit has been called in to continue the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php