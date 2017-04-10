21-year-old Norfolk County man killed in crash

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
A 21-year-old man is dead after he was ejected from his tractor following a collision in Norfolk County, Ont.

It happened on Highway 6 shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a white farm tractor driven by a 21-year-old Travis O’Brien was travelling southbound when it was struck from behind by a pick-up truck.

The collision forced the tractor to roll into the ditch and O’Brien was ejected.

Police say he suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 55-year-old driver of the pickup truck did not suffer any injuries.

Technical Traffic Collision investigators and the Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating.

Highway 6 was closed between East Quarter Line Rd. and Second Concession of Woodhouse for several hours.


