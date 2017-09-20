$21 million for opioid crisis

New data from the province indicates that the number of of opioid-related emergency visits are soaring, with a 76% increase across Ontario between April and June this year compared to 2016.

Ontario’s Minister of Health told CHCH that out of the $21 million being spent on the opioid crisis, $2.27-million will go to the Hamilton, Niagara and Haldimand- Brant region.

The Brant region specifically is in desperate need of the extra cash. A report last week revealed that Brantford, per capita, has the highest number of opioid-related emergency room visits in the province.

While local politicians will have a say, the local Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand Brant local health network will be handling the money. A representative told us that they just received the news of the funding and intend to discuss how to divide the money at their next council meeting in October.

The representative from the regional say that they will work with front-line workers from each city and will take a look at the stats to determine which of the communities gets more money than the others.