20th Century Women

Directed by Mike Mills (Beginners), 20th Century Women is a comedic drama that premiered at the New York Film Festival in October. The film has been nominated for two Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for Annette Bening. Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, Lucas Jade Zumann, and Billy Crudup co-star.

Set in Santa Barbara, the film follows Dorothea Fields (Bening), a determined single mother in her mid-50s who is raising her adolescent son, Jamie (Zumann) at a moment brimming with cultural change and rebellion. Dorothea enlists the help of two younger women in Jamie’s upbringing – via Abbie (Gerwig), a free-spirited punk artist living as a boarder in the Fields’ home, and Julie (Fanning), a savvy and provocative teenage neighbor.

“I was raised by a very strong woman – and this story comes from that very real person and out of a very real place,” says Mills. “My father was present and yet not present during my childhood. Most of my childhood was spent with my mom and my two sisters. Since then I’ve always gravitated toward women – and I guess I realized early on that trying to figure out these women around me was a form of survival. I was always studying them, trying to learn from them, even when they were inscrutable.”

20th Century Women is rated 14A.


