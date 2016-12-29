2016 has been one of the deadliest years for fires in Hamilton

In 2016 a total of eleven people have been killed in six house fires in Hamilton- the most in more than 20 years.

Fire officials say in the last two fatal fires the residents didn’t have any warning because there were no working smoking alarms.

When Hamilton Firefighters respond to a house fire chances are it was started by either careless smoking or careless cooking- where someone leaves a pot unattended on the stove.

It only takes seconds for a fire to start. If one does you’re supposed to put a lid on the flaming pot and turn off the element. “Never ever try to carry the pot out. The liquid can spill and cause injury or spread fire.”

Fire officials say a pot left unattended on the stove started the fire that killed a mother and two children in a Niagara Street home in August.

“The Fire Marshal investigation shows the Niagara Street fire didn’t have any working smoke alarms, and it was started by unattended cooking.”

In Ontario 8% of home fires are caused by a cigarette.

Cigarette ashes can smolder for up to three hours before igniting, so where you dispose of your butt is important.

“We recommend you smoke outside. If you smoke inside provide proper ashtrays so that the cigarette stays

inside.”

A boarding house on Grenfell Street had four smoke alarms, but only one had batteries in it. Three people were killed in that fire.

In a fire it’s not the flames that will kill you, it’s the smoke. Fire officials say without warning, your chances of surviving a fire are slim.

“Once the smoke with the carbon monoxide gets into your lungs, you’re going to get disoriented, and lose consciousness.”