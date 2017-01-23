Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
200 Humber College students sick after suspected norovirus outbreak

Humber

Toronto Public Health says norovirus is likely the cause of sickness for more than 200 people at Humber College.

Last Thursday, a number of students in Humber’s North Campus residence became ill with symptoms including vomiting and abdominal cramping.

Initially, only 77 students had reported feeling sick but that number more than doubled over the weekend. Public Health says 50 people were transported to hospital for treatment.

The College remains open despite the outbreak saying they having received no indication from Public Health that they should be closing.

Anyone with symptoms is being asked to stay in their room for 48 hours, drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration, avoid preparing foods for others and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 15 seconds before preparing food and after using the bathroom.


