20 venomous snakes found in Toronto home

Posted:
Category: Toronto
Tags: canada border services agency, snakes, toronto, Toronto Public Health, toronto zoo, venomous

Twitter: @TorontoComms

The City of Toronto says 20 “extremely dangerous and venomous” snakes were seized from a home on Tuesday.

The snakes, which include a variety of vipers, puff adders, hundred pacers, cobras and rattlesnakes, are now with Toronto Animal Services.

The Canada Border Services Agency notified city officials that a large quantity of venomous snakes had been imported from Asia and were headed to Toronto.

The City of Toronto’s Municipal Licensing & Standards along with Toronto police, the Toronto Zoo and Toronto Public health executed a search warrant at a home in North York.

Officials found 20 live and 18 dead snakes inside the home. The owner has been charged with 20 counts of keeping prohibited animals, each offence carries a maximum fine of $5,000.


