2 dead, 3 injured in crash near Algonquin Park

Ontario Provincial Police says two people are dead and three others injured after a crash on Highway 60 Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle collision at the entrance of Algonquin Park’s west gate around 4 p.m.

Police say a small blue car was travelling westbound on the highway when it crossed the centre line and hit a tour bus head on.

They say the car then flipped on the road and hit another car.

Police say the tour bus didn’t have any passengers on board.

Two people died at the scene, a third was flown by air ambulance to a Toronto hospital in serious condition, and two others were treated at a local hospital and released.

OPP say several people stopped to help the victims of the crash including Algonquin Park staff.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.