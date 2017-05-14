2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

18th annual Halton Police Day

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: ammunition, halton police, ministry of transportation, New cehicles, opp, Safety Village, Steve Tanner

It was a day for show and tell as Halton Regional Police celebrated its 18th annual Police Day by adding new rescue vehicles to its fleet.

Dozens turned out as Halton Police unveiled their new mobile command unit and armoured rescue vehicle as well as various types of ammunition.

The Safety Village is always a draw for young children. It’s built with miniature roads and stop lights.

Children taking an interest in some of the gear on display had a chance to ask officers questions.

OPP and The Ministry of Transportation also brought examples of the types of heavy equipment they use during emergencies.

Tactical Response Units and the K9 Departments were also on location.

Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner says the armoured truck is valueable during intense situations.

The vehicle costs about $350,000. Hamilton has a similar one. Tanner said about 400 people were at the event.


LATEST STORIES

Crime Stoppers - May 12, 2017

6th annual Dante's Puddle Jumpers charity car wash

18th annual Halton Police Day

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php