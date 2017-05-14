18th annual Halton Police Day

It was a day for show and tell as Halton Regional Police celebrated its 18th annual Police Day by adding new rescue vehicles to its fleet.

Dozens turned out as Halton Police unveiled their new mobile command unit and armoured rescue vehicle as well as various types of ammunition.

The Safety Village is always a draw for young children. It’s built with miniature roads and stop lights.

Children taking an interest in some of the gear on display had a chance to ask officers questions.

OPP and The Ministry of Transportation also brought examples of the types of heavy equipment they use during emergencies.

Tactical Response Units and the K9 Departments were also on location.

Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner says the armoured truck is valueable during intense situations.

The vehicle costs about $350,000. Hamilton has a similar one. Tanner said about 400 people were at the event.