18,000 litres of diesel fuel stolen from storage tank in Norfolk County

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after 18,000 litres of diesel fuel was stolen from a storage tank in Norfolk County.

A concerned resident called police around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday to report a theft.

Police discovered that sometime between March 30 and April 2, a large amount of diesel fuel was drained from the storage tank.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is asked to immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Police are reminding businesses and farms with large fuel storage tanks to make sure pumps and the access to the storage tanks are secured with heavy duty locks. They also suggest that is the area is isolated for long periods of time, consider installing lights and security cameras.


