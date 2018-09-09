Westdale Crime climbing

In Westdale, police say a fight broke out between two groups of men just before one in the morning.

It happened in the area of Emerson street and Ward Avenue near McMaster University.

Police say a group of students were leaving a party heading back to campus when they were confronted by another group.

Paramedics rushed an 18-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries.

Why the fight started and if weapons were involved is unclear.

Police are asking witnesses to call them or crime stoppers.

Police were also called to Barclay street for a possible prowler.

Police arrived around 1 AM and searched the area but found no one.

This comes after police said yesterday the number of prowler reports has climbed to 12.

Police are asking residents to be vigilant and make sure all windows and doors are locked, especially at night.

They say until the person or people are caught, they will have a strong presence in the area.

McMaster University says it is paying for additional officers to be on duty this weekend.