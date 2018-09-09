;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Westdale Crime climbing

Posted:       Last updated:
Category:
Tags: Barclay Street, fight, mcmaster university, westdale


In Westdale, police say a fight broke out between two groups of men just before one in the morning.

It happened in the area of Emerson street and Ward Avenue near McMaster University.

Police say a group of students were leaving a party heading back to campus when they were confronted by another group.

Paramedics rushed an 18-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries.

Why the fight started and if weapons were involved is unclear.

Police are asking witnesses to call them or crime stoppers.

Police were also called to Barclay street for a possible prowler.

Police arrived around 1 AM and searched the area but found no one.

This comes after police said yesterday the number of prowler reports has climbed to 12.

Police are asking residents to be vigilant and make sure all windows and doors are locked, especially at night.

They say until the person or people are caught, they will have a strong presence in the area.

McMaster University says it is paying for additional officers to be on duty this weekend.



LATEST STORIES

Locke Street Festival

Westdale Crime climbing

OPP Campaign

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php