2 men plead guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of Nathan Miller

19 year old Nathan Miller of Toronto was gunned down at a drug house on Madison avenue in Hamilton back in 2015.

The court heard that he was shot 7 times and was left to die on the kitchen floor.

In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard that the killing was a result of a confrontation about drug trafficking and territory.

January 8th 2015 Miller travelled from Toronto with his cousin to a Hamilton crack house. Miller’s cousin wanted to reclaim his drug selling territory in the house, a spot that had been taken over by then 20 year old Jamaal Wilson.

Wilson gathered his friends to defend his position, in the end it was Nathan Miller who died that night.

Wilson wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger, he wasn’t even armed, but he was found guilty of manslaughter because he ought to have known that someone could have been seriously hurt in the confrontation. He also knew that his friends sometimes carried handguns.

He was sentenced to 10 and a half years but with time served he will be in jail for just 5 years and 9 months more.

The other man who plead guilty to manslaughter is 23 year old Devonte Martin. He has been out on bail since December of 2015. He will come back in November to hear his sentence.