;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at age 76

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Entertainment
Tags: Aretha Franklin, entertainment news, Queen of Soul


Aretha Franklin, the long-reigning ‘Queen of Soul’, has passed away at the age of 76. Her publicist says she died at her home in Detroit.

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn tells The Associated Press through a family statement that Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit.

The statement said “Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute” in Detroit.

The family added: “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.”



LATEST STORIES

York police seek help identifying man in sexual assault video

Man armed with handgun robs Burlington Domino’s Pizza

Tea-riffic

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php