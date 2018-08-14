Police search for missing woman, arrest warrant issued for man

Niagara police are searching for a missing woman and have issued an arrest warrant for a man she use to live with.

Thirty-two-year-old Amanda Potts has not been seen in three weeks and was last known to be living in a Wainfleet Motel.

Police say her family is no longer able to communicate with her through social media.

Potts is described as white, roughly five-feet, 138 lbs, with medium length brown hair and hazel brown eyes. She may have two Chihuahua dogs with her.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jason Porter, a man Potts use to live with at the motel, after criminal allegations were made against him.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Potts or Porter is asked to contact Niagara police at 905-688-4111, ext. 3300.