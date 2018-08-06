What’s open and closed for the civic holiday

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for Monday, August 6, 2018.

OPEN TODAY

LCBO stores (460 stores across the province)

The Beer Store (Select retail store locations will remain open)

Most grocery stores

Most malls in and around Hamilton, including Lime Ridge Mall, and Eastgate Square

Most tourist attractions, including the CN Tower, African Lion Safari, Toronto Zoo, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and Canada’s Wonderland

CLOSED TODAY

Federal, provincial and municipal buildings

Most banks

Post offices

Hamilton

Green Cart, Recycling and Garbage Collection: There will be no green cart, blue box, bulk waste, yard waste, or garbage pick-up on Monday, August 6. Your pick-up will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday.

HSR Bus Schedules: The HSR will be operating on a Sunday/Holiday Schedule.

Recreation: Recreation centres, senior clubs and senior centres, Hamilton Public Library Branches, Hamilton Civic Museums, and Hamilton Farmers’ Market will be closed.

Burlington

Burlington Transit and Handi-Van: On Monday, Aug. 6, Burlington Transit will operate a holiday service and the downtown Transit Terminal will be closed. Regular service resumes Tuesday, Aug. 7. The administration offices are closed on Monday, Aug. 6 and will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Parks and Recreation Programs and Facilities: Activities and customer service hours at city pools, arenas and community centres vary over the holiday weekend. Please visit burlington.ca/play for a complete listing of program times and burlington.ca/servicehours for hours at customer service locations.

Niagara Region

Garbage, Recycling and Organics Collection: There are no changes to curbside collection. Garbage, Blue Box, Grey Box and Green Bin material will be collected on your regular collection day.

Niagara Region Transit and Niagara Specialized Transit: Niagara Region Transit and Niagara Specialized Transit will not be operating on Monday, Aug. 6.

Niagara Falls: facilities including City Hall, Coronation 50 Plus Recreation Centre, the Customer Service Centre at the MacBain Community Centre, Niagara Falls Museums, Transit Offices, and the administrative offices at the Municipal Service Centre, will be closed.

St. Catharines: City Hall, Parks, Recreation and Culture Services administration offices, Meridian Centre, Russell Avenue and Port Weller community centres,

Dunlop Drive, Port Dalhousie and West St. Catharines older adult centres will be closed. St. Catharines Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule.