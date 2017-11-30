Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police charge 17-year-old boy in Burlington fight

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, burlington fight, halton regional police, stabbed, teen arrested

burlington stab 2

A 17-year-old has been charged after a fight outside a Burlington apartment building sent three people to hospital.

Halton Regional Police were called to the area of Surrey Lane and Warwick Dr. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, for reports of a fight.

The group had dispersed by the time officers arrived but police stopped a vehicle leaving the area.

burlington stab 3

Two of the people inside reported being stabbed during the fight. Both were taken to Hamilton General Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Another person was found at Joseph Brant Hospital, where he was being treated for a cut that occurred during the same fight.

burlington stab 1

The 17-year-old boy is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a weapon.


LATEST STORIES

A festive Christmas

Give the gift of wellness

Get Set, Go!

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php