Police charge 17-year-old boy in Burlington fight

A 17-year-old has been charged after a fight outside a Burlington apartment building sent three people to hospital.

Halton Regional Police were called to the area of Surrey Lane and Warwick Dr. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, for reports of a fight.

The group had dispersed by the time officers arrived but police stopped a vehicle leaving the area.

Two of the people inside reported being stabbed during the fight. Both were taken to Hamilton General Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Another person was found at Joseph Brant Hospital, where he was being treated for a cut that occurred during the same fight.

The 17-year-old boy is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a weapon.