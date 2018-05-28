Leaders debate in last effort for your vote

Ontario’s political party leaders faced off for the final time last night vying for your vote in the June 7th election. Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne got off to a strong start in her opening remarks.

“I’m really genuinely sorry that more people don’t like me but I am not sorry about all of the things we’re doing in Ontario to make life better.”

Wynne is scheduled to appear at three events in the GTA today.

Meanwhile PC leader Doug Ford came under repeated attack from both the NDP and Liberal leaders during the debate for not yet presenting a full platform, when Ontarians are already casting their ballots in advanced polls.

“We don’t make mistakes on our budget. we don’t make $7 billion mistakes. We don’t cook the books to $12 billion. We make sure we keep our promises.” said Ford.

“We did admit that there was a mistake and we did fix it right away. It was no way near what Mr. Ford was talking about, but there you go. Inflating of numbers when we haven’t even seen any numbers from Mr. Ford. People started voting yesterday Mr. Ford. Where is your platform? Where is your respect for the people? Now, when they’re already at the polls. You haven’t provided any information for what it is that you plan to do in our province. What are you going to cut? What is going to suffer?” said Horwath.

“Doug, nobody has any idea what those ten, twelve, fourteen. We don’t even know what the number is. What we do know is that education and healthcare would be hurt.”

Ford will be in Newmarket this morning and then heads to Peterborough for the afternoon.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath was questioned how she could prevent another recession like the last NDP government caused that was led by Bob Rae.

Horwath will be in Etobicoke and Guelph this morning and then heads to the Coach and Lantern in Ancaster this afternoon for a campaign event.