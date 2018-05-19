Fort Erie police incident under investigation

In Fort Erie neighbours are still in shock after a dramatic scene at Douglas Memorial Hospital last night.

A police officer shot a man at the Urgent Care Centre, after being called to the hospital for reports of a stabbing.

At around 8 o’clock last night, Niagara Regional Police were called to the Douglas Memorial Urgent Care Centre after a 61 year-old man had been stabbed.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, when officers arrived at the hospital they saw the 61 year-old man with knife wounds but were quickly approached by a 29 year-old man. There was some sort of interaction between police and the younger man before an officer shot him.

The SIU has taken over the investigation, they step in when police are reportedly involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. The hospital was closed last night, but has since reopened.

Those who live in homes right across from the hospital were startled to see the normally quiet facility, swarmed by police.

“There was a lot of activity next door. At first we thought it was a big accident, then rumours started going.. you know, very scary”

CHCH asked the SIU if the 2 victims were known to each other, if the 29 year-old man who was shot by police had a weapon, or if either of the victims were a patient or staff member at the hospital. The SIU says these questions are all part of the investigation, and wouldn’t comment.

We also asked if the 29 year-old was the one who stabbed the 61 year-old they said that’s under investigation.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in Buffalo. Both are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

The SIU and representatives from the hospital did not want to comment on camera, but in a press release, Niagara Health says there are no safety risks at the hospital at this time. The SIU are asking anyone who may have video footage of the incident to upload it on their website.