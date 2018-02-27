Niagara police arrest B.C. man on child pornography charges

A 48-year-old man from British Columbia is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

CBSA officers launched an investigation into a British Columbia man who was re-entering Canada from the United States on Monday.

Members of the Niagara Regional Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation were contacted and arrested Surgit Singh Bachra.

He has been charged with possession of child pornography and importing child pornography.

Bachra remains in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday in St. Catharines.