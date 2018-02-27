Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara police arrest B.C. man on child pornography charges

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: canada border services agency, child pornography charges, criminal charges, niagara police

policelights2

A 48-year-old man from British Columbia is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

CBSA officers launched an investigation into a British Columbia man who was re-entering Canada from the United States on Monday.

Members of the Niagara Regional Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation were contacted and arrested Surgit Singh Bachra.

He has been charged with possession of child pornography and importing child pornography.

Bachra remains in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday in St. Catharines.



LATEST STORIES

Niagara police arrest B.C. man on child pornography charges

International Polar Bear Day

Grandmother, mother and son killed in triple murder-suicide

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php