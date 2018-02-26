Search for Kaden Young Continues

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
The search for a three-year-old boy that was swept up by the Grand River near Orangeville has entered into its fifth day.

Kaden Young was ripped from his mother’s arms after the vehicle he was in drove into the river.

It happened after midnight on Wednesday. Kaden’s mother drove past a road closure sign. It was dark, and there are no street lights on the roadway.

Their mini van was swept into the river.

Ontario Provincial Police say she managed to get a hold of her son, but her grip was no match for the fast waters of the Grand River.

Volunteers gathered at the family home today to organize another search.

Cars lined the street in Waldemar, 20 km west of Orangeville. Volunteers searched for any signs of Kaden.

A memorial for the boy overlooking the Grand River is growing with candles, teddy bears and flowers.

The OPP as well as a not for profit organization continue their search for Kaden Young.

The OPP had dogs, helicopters and a dive team out looking for the boy’s body today. The OPP say they will reevaluate the situation tomorrow. It’s unclear if or when they may call the search off.



