Patients of Burlington doctor may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV

Patients of a Burlington doctor are being advised to seek testing for hepatitis and HIV after an investigation revealed they may have been exposed to improperly cleaned instruments at the clinic.

Halton Region Health Department staff and a representative of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario inspected the Ontario Institute of Facial Surgery at 672 Brant St. on Dec. 4 after receiving a complaint from a patient.

The medical clinic was shut down after the inspection revealed proper infection prevention and control practices were not being followed to clean, disinfect, sterilize and store equipment and devices.

Improperly cleaned instruments carry a low risk of transmitting infectious diseases.

Officials say the clinic was reopened on Dec. 12. “Dr. Korkis has satisfied all the requirements of the Health Department and can resume patient services at this location. Halton Region is not aware of any cases of infection associated with this clinic at this time,” said the municipality in a news release.

The health department says they are not aware of any cases of infection related to the infection prevention and control lapse at the medical office.

They are recommending clients who have received services at the clinic to contact their family doctor to discuss testing for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

The tests are free and covered by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan.

For more information and for a copy of the letter you should bring with you when you visit your family doctor or walk-in clinic, click here.