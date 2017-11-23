Hamilton school bus driver charged with abduction

A 70-year-old bus driver from Hamilton has been charged with abduction in relation to four alleged incidents involving a developmentally delayed teenage girl.

Hamilton police launched an investigation on October 24 and on November 22, members of the Child Abuse Unit arrested and charged David Nauss with four counts of abduction of a person under sixteen years of age.

Police say Nauss was a school bus driver employed by Attridge Transportation at the time of the alleged incidents which happened in late October.

The victim is a student in east Hamilton and was transported to and from school on a bus driven by Nauss.

Police say Nauss also worked as a volunteer bus driver for City Kidz and performed home visits for the organization during the time he was employed by the bus company.

He is currently in custody and will appear in court for a bail hearing.

Anyone with further information that can assist police in the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Det. Kerry Duench at 905-540-6252.