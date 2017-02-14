2016 Business Excellence Awards
15 pounds of cocaine found underneath airline catering trolleys at Pearson

cocaine3

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized 15 pounds of suspected cocaine from inside an aircraft at Toronto Pearson Airport.

While searching a plane in Toronto on February 8, border services officers found seven brick-shaped packages attached to the base of the airline catering trolleys.

The officers opened the packages which revealed a white powdery substance wrapped in plastic. The substance tested positive for suspected cocaine.

It has been turned over to authorities.

cocaine1

cocaine2

 


