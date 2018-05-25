15 injured in Mississauga explosion

An improvised explosive device went off at a Mississauga restaurant Thursday night.

There were two private birthday parties that were taking place at Bombay Bhel restaurant when the explosion happened. People ranging from children to seniors were in the building. Luckily, no children were injured.

Peel police say they don’t know yet if the explosion was targeted at the people celebrating but at this time, they don’t believe this was a hate crime or terrorist attack.

The explosion happened inside the building around 10:30 Thursday night and three people were taken to hospital in critical condition and are now in stable condition. The others only suffered minor injuries.

Peel Police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved. Both suspects are described as men, wearing blue jeans with their faces covered. Both men are between 5’9 and 6 feet tall.

Police are urging the public to take at look at the photos of the men and help them to identify them.

Chief Jennifer Evans from the Peel Regional Police and Mississauga Mayor, Bonnie Crombie spoke to the media Friday morning.