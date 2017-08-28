Man seriously injuried after jumping from moving car in Burlington

A 24-year-old Burlington man is in hospital with a serious head injury after jumping out of a moving car in downtown Burlington, Monday Aug. 21.

In a press release, Halton police said it happened between midnight and 3 a.m. in the area of Ontario Street just west of Brant Street.

Five men got into an argument near city hall. After the fight broke up, the 24-year-old who started the fight and another man went to their car and drove away.

Police say while the car was driving, the 24-year-old jumped out of the passenger side of the car hitting his head on the road and was knocked out.

“The driver of the car and the three men involved in the earlier altercation, placed the injured man back into the car so he could be driven to Joseph Brant Hospital,” police said in the release.

The man remains in the hospital.

Police are asking the three men who took the man to hospital to come forward. They are also asking anyone who saw the man hurt himself when he jumped out of the car to call them or Crime Stoppers.