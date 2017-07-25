Man sought by Hamilton police in convenience store robbery

Hamilton police are searching for a man in his early thirties after a convenience store was robbed over the weekend.

Police were called to Hamilton Beach Convenience on Beach Blvd. shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

A man walked into the store and began demanding money from an employee. Investigators say the man was caught on video surveillance stealing cash. He left the store and ran eastbound onto Beach Blvd.

The suspect is described as white with a thin build, and a light coloured goatee. He was wearing white shoes, dark jeans, a black sweater with white writing down the sleeves, black sunglasses and was carrying a yellow and grey backpack.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Detective Ryan Komadowski by calling 905-546-8939.