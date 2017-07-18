Woman dies following weekend crash in Waterdown

A 23-year-old Barrie woman has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Waterdown over the weekend.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the area of Highway 5 and Mill St. for a collision.

Police say the woman and a 45-year-old Hamilton man were in a car that struck another vehicle from behind.

The Hamilton man was taken to hospital but released a short time later. The woman was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries and passed away on Monday.

Investigators say the exact cause of her death is “still to be determined.”

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Hamilton police.