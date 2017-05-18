Firefighters battle house fire in Hamilton

Hamilton firefighters battled a massive blaze at a three-storey home in the city’s north end Thursday morning.

At least a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the fire at 398 Catharine St. just after 10:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to find large black plumes of smoke and flames coming from the roof. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze from spreading to neighbouring homes.

Four people live inside the house, but only two were home at the time of the fire. A neighbour told CHCH News he knocked on the door to wake them up and help get them out safely.

Crews managed to extinguish the blaze. Fire officials say the damage is extensive to the second floor and attic.