Festivities galore mark Montreal’s 375th birthday

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: birthday, celebration, justin trudeau, montreal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to Montreal’s founders and highlighted the city’s cultural diversity on Wednesday as he joined the festivities in honour of the city’s 375th birthday.

“Its francophone roots, its indigenous origins, the contributions of different communities and people who come from all over the world to live here make it a city that is unique in its kind,” Trudeau said at a ceremony honouring Jeanne Mance and Paul de Chomedey, the city’s founders.


