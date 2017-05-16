A Niagara family whose son died fighting ISIS can finally bring his body home

The body of a Canadian fighter killed in Syria 5 months ago has been recovered.

Nazzareno Tassone had told his family he was off to Iraq and Turkey to teach English but instead the Niagara Falls native joined a rebel Kurdish group.

Tassone, whose roots are Italian, has no family ties in Syria. He was killed in the city Raqqa on December 21st, he was among 4 people ambushed by ISIS militants.

After months of waiting for news his family decided to plan a memorial service for this week without his body but that was cancelled after his mother received a message from someone in Syria that his body was taken from ISIS.

Tina Martino doesn’t known what was negotiated or if anything was exchanged. She says there are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding her son’s death. He was the second Canadian fighter to die in Syria.

According to his family the Kurdish forces have agreed to pay for his funeral. It’s predicted to take two weeks for Tassone’s body to return to Canada.