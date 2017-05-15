2016 Business Excellence Awards
Mixing of pool chemicals causes evacuation at Niagara hotel

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is continuing their investigation after a chemical spill caused the evacuation of a Niagara Falls hotel complex over the weekend.

The ministry says employees of the Hilton Hotel were mixing pool chemicals in the basement on Saturday night when they fell ill.

Emergency workers treated three employees on scene, and two were transported to the hospital. One of the two has since been released.

Niagara police said 160 hotel rooms were evacuated along with some shops and restaurants. Niagara Falls transit buses were provided to shelter those involved in the evacuation.

The hotel was ventilated and the Niagara Falls Fire Service Hazardous Materials Team deemed the area safe after roughly an hour.

The Ministry of Labour says they have blocked off the hotel’s pool pump room as they continue their investigation.


