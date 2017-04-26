Five men wanted in robbery on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police are looking for five men after a violent robbery at a home on Hamilton Mountain.

Police say the group of men, believed to be armed with a gun, walked into a home in the area of Independence and Templemead drives shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Several people were inside the home at the time and a fight broke out between the suspects and a victim.

The suspects stole a cell phone and were last seen running near Templemead School. The school was placed into a “hold and secure” status that was later removed after officers searched the area.

Police are looking for four black men and one South East Asian man. All of the suspects were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered during the robbery.

Detectives believe this was a targeted incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police.