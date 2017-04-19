Niagara police officer charged with criminal harassment

Charges have been laid against a Niagara police officer following an investigation that began in late February.

Const. Mark Taks was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with criminal harassment and harassing telecommunications.

The investigation was launched after police were contacted on Feb. 28 by a member of the public.

Police say the incident happened while the officer was off duty.

Taks has been with the Niagara Regional Police Service for two years and is currently assigned to uniform patrol.

He has been suspended with pay and is scheduled to appear in a St. Catharines court later Wednesday for a bail hearing.