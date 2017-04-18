OPP investigate break and enter at Caledonia school

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after several electronic items and notebooks were stolen from a Caledonia school.

Police were called to River Heights Elementary School on Forfar St. East around 6:50 a.m. on Saturday for a break and enter.

Investigators have determined the items were likely stolen sometime between 4:50 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police.