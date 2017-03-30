Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
OPP investigate deadly house fire in Dunnville

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Haldimand/Norfolk
Tags: dunnville, fire, haldimand, ontario fire marshal

Dunnville1

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a deadly fire at a home in Dunnville, Ont.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, an OPP officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from a house on Pine St.

The officer found an injured man on the front lawn who had escaped the burning house by jumping from the second floor.

The man said there were more people inside the home and two other people managed to escape unharmed.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and took the man to hospital.

A 52-year-old woman was found inside the home by Haldimand County Fire Services and was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

She has been identified by police as Paula Coupe of Dunnville.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.

Dunnville2


